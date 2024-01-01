Kate Moss to launch her own makeup line

Kate Moss is set to launch her own makeup line.

The supermodel launched a trademark application in December and was given the go-ahead for her latest venture in March, according to documents obtained by The Mirror.

In the range, she'll be able to sell lipgloss, mascara, eyeshadow, and blusher, as well as other cosmetics. The patent reportedly includes a handwritten logo featuring Kate’s name, followed by a love heart.

Documents show the 50-year-old has also applied to sell various other products under her name, including eyewear and stationery.

The venture comes after the model's wellness brand Cosmoss reportedly owed lenders more than £405,000 ($514,000) last April. She created the wellness range in 2022, which includes 20 herbal teabags for £20 ($25.40), a £105 ($133.37) regenerating face oil ,and a £125 ($158.80) Sacred Mist room spray.

Kate was the face of makeup brand Rimmel London for over 10 years, coining the phrase, 'Get the London Look.'

She was replaced in June 2023 by television presenter and DJ, Maya Jama.