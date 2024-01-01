Kevin Costner brought to tears by Cannes standing ovation

Kevin Costner has been brought to tears by a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actor was seen dabbing his eyes after Part One of his new movie Horizon: An American Saga received a rave reaction from the notoriously harsh crowd at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

“I’m sorry you had to clap that long for me to understand that I should speak,” Kevin 69, said.

“Such a good moment, not just for me, but for the actors who came with me, for people who believed in me, who continued to work. It’s a funny business, and I’m so glad I found it. There’s no place like here.”

Kevin co-wrote, directed and starred in the film, a Western which will be released in two parts.

“I made this," he told the audience. "It’s not mine anymore. It’s yours. I knew that the minute this was over and that’s what it should be. I think movies aren’t about their opening weekends. They’re about their life and about how many times you’re willing to share it. There was no reason that this was gonna happen, and it’s just another miracle in my life. Thank you so much for giving me your precious time. I hope that this time was worth it for you. Thank you.”

Five of Kevin's seven children appear in the movie alongside their father, and were present at the event.

“I’ll never forget this,” he added. “Neither will my children. They all look so beautiful, dressed up so nice, the women, the men. They’re so handsome.”