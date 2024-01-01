Courteney Cox believes late co-star Matthew Perry ‘visits’ her

Courteney Cox has revealed she believes late co-star Matthew Perry "visits" her.

The actress spoke of her former Friends co-star in the present tense as she described the comedian.

“You know, he’s just so funny. He has genuinely a huge heart,” Courteney, 59, said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

"Obviously struggled."

Courteney, 59, added she was grateful for the decade she was able to spend working alongside Matthew on the hit sitcom, before revealing she often feels his presence since his passing.

“I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that.”

Asked to elaborate, Courteney explained she believes she is able to communicate with a number of loved ones who have died.

“You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew – I feel like there are a lotta people that, I think, guide us,” she said.

“I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew’s around, for sure.”

Matthew died in October 2023, aged 54. A forensic autopsy later revealed the cause had been a combination of the anaesthetic drug ketamine, and drowning.