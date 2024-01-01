Erin Foster welcomes first child

Erin Foster has become a first-time mum.

The actress/writer revealed on Instagram on Sunday that her daughter, Noa Mimi Tikhman, arrived two weeks early on Friday.

Sharing photos of her and her husband Simon Tikhman during the home birth, Erin wrote, "Truly the most insane experience of my life, with the best ending. Noa Mimi Tikhman being nothing like her mother who is always late, arrived two weeks early at 4:41am on May 17th."

In her signature sense of humour, Erin continued, "Being totally unbiased I would say she's perfect and super advanced already, and might be the first person I've met who prefers me to Simon. Gave birth to her au naturale in our bed like a beast, but also would have taken heroine in the moment if someone offered. Simon would like everyone to know he's a warrior too (sic)."

On her Instagram Stories, the 41-year-old posted a snap showing her leaning over the side of the birthing pool with her head in her hands.

She quipped, "This was when I hit 'the wall' and announced I made a huge mistake."

In the comments, her sister Sara wrote, "We love you so much Noa... You are your dad's twin," before questioning whether the picture of Erin grimacing in pain during the birth was necessary.

Erin was flooded with congratulatory comments from celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, who posted, "YES Mama and Papa! Welcome, Noa girl," and Gwyneth Paltrow, who added, "This is too wonderful!"

Hilary Duff, who gave birth to her fourth child earlier this month, wrote, "Dude!!!!! You did it!!!!!!!! Gahhhhh! These pictures are incred!!!! So are you two.... And Simon (sic)."

Erin and Simon tied the knot in December 2019 and they announced her pregnancy in November 2023.