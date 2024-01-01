Zayn Malik to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Zayn Malik is the latest celebrity to read a children's book for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Sitting next to teddy bears holding a guitar and maracas, the former One Direction star reads Music is in Everything by Jamaican musician Ziggy Marley, the son of reggae legend Bob Marley.

The 2022 picture book, which features illustrations by Ag Jatkowska, has been described as an uplifting ode to the power and beauty of song.

"From ocean waves to banging pots and pans in the kitchen, from a loved one's laughter to the 'river's latest tune', Marley reminds children everywhere that you don't need an instrument to create a beautiful song," reads a BBC synopsis.

In a statement, the Pillowtalk singer gave a rare insight into his life as the father of his three-year-old daughter Khai.

"I chose this book because I love Bob Marley, and because music and reading are both important to me as a parent," he said. "I sing to my daughter at night-time when she goes to sleep and I read to her at bedtime too. I feel like this will be something really cool to show her, so I'm up for reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story!"

Zayn, 31, shares Khai with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

In reading his bedtime story, the pop star follows in the footsteps of musicians including Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran. His former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles read a story two years ago.

His appearance will air on CBeebies Bedtime Stories at 6.50pm on Wednesday 22 May.

His fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, was released last week.