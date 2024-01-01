Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't like 'being thin'

Sarah Jessica Parker has admitted she doesn't like "being thin".

During an appearance on the Glad We Had This Chat podcast, the Sex and the City star opened up about her struggle to gain weight.

"I don't like being thin," Parker said. "A lot of people have their kind of their cross to bear. And if you met my siblings it's the same genetic make up, and I don't particularly think or celebrate being thin."

The 59-year-old added, "I would prefer to have weight but that's just the way my body works."

Earlier this year, Parker made her West End debut in Neil Simon's romantic comedy Plaza Suite, which she admits was physically demanding.

"The show was so physical. It was a lot that it was like, honestly hard to keep weight on, you know," she told podcast host Caroline Hirons. "But I generally feel better when I'm exerting something different than just walking."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress opened up about her twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, 14, who she shares with her husband of almost 30 years, actor Matthew Broderick.

"They are mercurial but I feel like that's pretty much right on target for their age," she said. "They're mostly really nice. I mean, you know, there are times that I do the wrong thing, say the wrong thing, I annoy them, I'm their mother."

Parker added, "And I just don't think their father has the same opportunity to aggravate them for some reason."

The Hocus Pocus actress and the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor also have a son together, James, 21.