Kate Hudson reveals 12-year-old son is 'really into the stock market'

Kate Hudson has revealed that her 12-year-old son Bingham is "really into the stock market".

The actress has shared that her son with ex Matt Bellamy has been interested in the stock market for "years".

"He really is into the stock market and has been for years," Kate, 45, said of Bingham. "And so he trades his own stocks. He reads, at 12, he reads the news about where things are."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star continued, "He knows the class of each stock and each bond and all this stuff. It's crazy. So he'll be very interesting to watch grow up."

Kate is also mum to Ryder, 20, who she has with ex Chris Robinson, and her five-year-old daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bride Wars actress said she and Ryder, who she described as her "partner in crime," have a close friendship.

"But because I guess I was young when I had him, it's a different relationship than with my other kids," she told the outlet. "So he's seen me through all of my good times, my bad times, this boyfriend, not that boyfriend."

"He's seen me through it all. And that's very different because I never had an adult life really without him," Kate continued. "So it's a little, I think more protective, meaning I think he's very protective of me. And then I think my other kids will be, because we've been through so much together."

Kate went on to describe her daughter as "magical".

"She's the best. She's so magical," the actress gushed. "She's definitely her mother's daughter. It takes her forever to get out of the house. She's very particular about her wardrobe and her clothes and her vibe."