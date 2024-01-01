Jason Momoa goes Instagram official with Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa has gone Instagram official with Adria Arjona.

The Aquaman star has confirmed his relationship with the Hit Man actress in a new Instagram post shared on Monday.

In the post, Jason, 44, shared a series of photos, including a snap of him and Adria, 32, at a dinner table, where he can be seen with his arms around her.

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha," he captioned the post.

The Game of Thrones actor confirmed that he was in a relationship during an appearance at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England on 11 May, when he was asked if he was "currently single".

"I'm very much in a relationship," he replied.

The Fast X actor was then asked who he was dating, to which he teased, "You'll find out very soon. I've been in a relationship for a while."

Jason and the Puerto Rican actress first met when they starred opposite each other in 2021's Sweet Girl.

The star was previously married to Lisa Bonet from 2017 to 2022, while Adria was previously married to lawyer Edgardo Canales.