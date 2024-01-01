Kevin Costner opens up about feeling 'broken'

Kevin Costner has admitted that he felt "broken" in the midst of his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

In a new interview with GQ, the actor, 69, has admitted that the divorce, which was finalised in February after Baumgartner, 50, filed for divorce in May 2023, has taken a toll on him.

During the interview, Costner explained that the split coincided with the making of his new film, Horizon: An American Saga.

"Those things are very important," he told the publication. "I have to deal with them. And I have to deal with them on a daily basis, emotionally, historically almost."

The Yellowstone actor and the designer, who tied the knot in 2004, have three children together, sons Cayden, 17, and Hayes, 15, and 13-year-old daughter Grace. Costner also has children Annie, Lily, Liam and Joe from previous relationships.

"Then there's the immediate needs of children," he continued. "I'm not going to list the things - I'm going to stop right there with them. That is my job, looking at that, and dealing with that."

Costner noted that he didn't want to lose sight of himself amid the divorce, making the film and being a father.

"I've taken big bites out of life, life's taken big ones out of me, right?" he said. "I'm not going to lose myself because I've been bruised. I have been, but I'm not going to lose myself."

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner on 1 May 2023. The divorce quickly took a turn for the worse after Baumgartner demanded substantial sums of money, including $250,000 (£200,000) for child support.

The handbag designer was also ordered by a judge to move out of their shared home in July 2023.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 will be released in cinemas on 28 June, with Chapter 2 following on 16 August.