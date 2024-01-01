Jennifer Lopez attends own premiere solo amid reports of split from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has attended her own movie premiere solo, amid reports of a split from Ben Affleck.

The diva walked the red carpet for her new Netflix movie, Atlas, completely unaccompanied.

Onlookers noted Jennifer, 54, was wearing her wedding ring, however there was no explanation offered for 51-year-old Ben's absence.

Speculation has swirled about the couple's relationship status this month, with several outlets reporting the pair had been living separately after Ben was photographed seemingly staying at a property away from their $60 million (£47 million) shared Los Angeles home.

An unnamed source told People: "There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the years. This is a great love story".

Jennifer and Ben have not been photographed together for two months.

As well as starring in Atlas, Jennifer acted as a producer for the movie via her production company Nuyorican Productions, which has a deal with Netflix.

The actress and singer's most recent release was her album This Is Me... Now, which told the story of her romance with Ben, whom she wed in 2022 after reuniting in 2021. They had previously been engaged in 2004.