Ryan Reynolds is 'surprised' that Disney has made Deadpool and Wolverine a 'Hard R'

Ryan Reynolds is shocked that Disney have allowed 'Deadpool and Wolverine' to be a "Hard R".

The 47-year-old star will reprise his role as the wise-cracking superhero in the long-awaited blockbuster this summer and is "surprised" that the studio gave film bosses the creative content for an adult story featuring Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Ryan told Fandango: "I'm really proud of them for doing this. I think it's a huge step for them. It adds a whole other colour to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining for forever."

The 'IF' actor added: "I was surprised though that they let us go as Hard R... but very grateful. I mean, there's no other way to do it.

"For this character and this world, and particularly 'Logan' being an R-rated film as well, I felt like that was the most full-throated version of Wolverine and Logan that we've ever seen as well, so it really allowed us a lot of freedom, not exploiting the R rating just to do R-rated stuff, but really allowing us to do anything and everything in a world where anything and everything is possible."

Shawn Levy has directed the superhero flick – which is set to be released in July – and has promised that the film is a "two-hander character adventure" as opposed to just 'Deadpool 3'.

He told Screen Rant: "As far as crafting the ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles.

"It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not ‘Deadpool 3’. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool and Wolverine.

"And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."