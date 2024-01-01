Jennifer Lopez briefly mentions Ben Affleck during interview amid split speculation

Jennifer Lopez briefly mentioned her husband Ben Affleck's name during an interview amid the ongoing split speculation.

The 54-year-old superstar was not asked to address the rumours during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, however, she mentioned the actor/director in passing as she recalled being starstruck the first time she met Barbra Streisand.

"So when I was in Hollywood and I was acting and it was 20, 30 years ago, I met her," she said. "And I just was like, 'Oh my god! I love you!' And she was like, 'Oh my god', she kind of like was asking me to look at my engagement ring at the time, that Ben had given me years ago... (she said), 'So that's a big diamond!' I was like, 'Yes, it is!'"

Lopez and Affleck were first engaged between 2002 and 2004. They reconciled in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker wore her wedding ring for the talk show appearance and kept it on when she hit the red carpet solo for the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Atlas later that day.

The stars were hit with split speculation recently because they had not been photographed together for weeks, with Lopez attending the Met Gala solo and Affleck making an appearance on Tom Brady's roast on his own.

However, they were snapped by paparazzi while out and about together on two occasions over the weekend.