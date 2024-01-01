Ryan Reynolds 'really proud' of Disney for not trying to change Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds is "really proud" of Disney of not trying to make Deadpool into a family-friendly character in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The upcoming movie marks the anti-hero's first film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Disney acquired Deadpool's original studio, 20th Century Fox, in 2019.

Many fans feared the adult nature of the previous two Deadpool films - which contained violence and raunchy humour - would be watered down to cater to Disney's family fanbase. However, Disney bosses gave Reynolds and director Shawn Levy permission to make Deadpool & Wolverine as R-rated as its predecessors.

In an interview with Fandango, the Canadian actor expressed pride in Disney's decision.

"I hope it doesn't sound condescending, I'm really proud of them for doing this. I think it's a huge step for them," he said. "I mean, it adds a whole other colour to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever."

He continued, "I was surprised though, that they let us go as hard R, but very grateful. I mean there's no other way to do it."

The Red Notice star noted that getting the R-rating approved by Disney gave them a lot of creative freedom because they knew they were allowed "to do anything and everything in a world where anything and everything is possible".

The first Deadpool was released in 2016 and a sequel followed in 2018.

The upcoming movie, which marks the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, will be released in cinemas from 25 July.