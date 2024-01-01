Julia Fox explains why she's been celibate for over two years

Julia Fox has explained why she has abstained from sex for the past two years.

Earlier this month, the Uncut Gems star revealed in a TikTok comment that she had been celibate for the past two and a half years and had "never been better".

Opening up about her decision on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 34-year-old said, "I just think nothing good comes from having sex."

She went on to explain that the overturning of U.S. abortion law Roe v. Wade in June 2022 had a huge impact on her decision.

"I think with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way I can take back the control," Fox shared. "It sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don't feel comfortable until things change."

Fox, who dated Kanye West briefly in early 2022, told host Andy that she never expected her celibacy to last so long but she can't see herself ending it anytime soon.

"It was six months, then it was a year, and then I'm like, 'Oh, my God, it's almost two and a half years and it's still going' and I don't know, it's gonna take a miracle (to end her celibacy)," she admitted.

However, she insisted that she doesn't miss sex anymore.

"In the beginning, yes (I missed it)," Fox continued. "But I think it's just like getting over anything - smoking, drugs, whatever it may be. Eventually, you just forget and then all that energy that you were putting toward sex, you can put it toward other things."

The star shares a three-year-old son named Valentino with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev.