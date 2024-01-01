Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown expecting first baby together

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown are expecting their first baby together.

The Bachelor alum announced on Tuesday that he and his husband are expecting their first baby together via surrogate.

"Our little boy is coming this fall," Colton wrote in a new Instagram post, alongside a series of photos, including a sonogram image.

In an interview with Men's Health published on Tuesday, the 32-year-old opened up about his fertility journey, explaining that he didn't know where to start when it came to having a baby. He also shared that during the fertility process, he discovered he had a low sperm count.

"I just figured I'd be good," Colton said. "I figured Jordan would be good. We're healthy."

The TV personality explained that although Jordan had a normal sperm count, he had to undergo "sperm rehab," which ultimately inspired him to speak out about male fertility issues.

"I was like, 'Oh, I should talk about this publicly,'" Colton told the publication. "Because nobody talks about this publicly."

Colton noted that his journey to fatherhood has been bumpy, however, "It's worth it, and once the baby's here, it's gonna be so rewarding."

He added, "I just appreciate the journey that much more."

Colton and Jordan, who is a political strategist, tied the knot in May 2023 after dating for two years.

In a separate interview with People, Colton said that he and his husband "bonded" over their shared desire to be parents.

"That was one of the things we bonded over early in our relationship. We both wanted to be dads," he shared. "But it's been such an incredible experience for us to go through this together, and I cannot wait to watch Jordan become a dad."