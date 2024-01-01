Daniel Radcliffe feels 'really lucky' to have Broadway opportunities

Daniel Radcliffe has shared that he feels "really lucky" to have been given the opportunity to star in a number of plays.

The British actor, best known for playing the title character in the Harry Potter franchise, has opened up about becoming a Broadway star.

"I got really lucky in the sense that a ton of people gave me opportunities to do stuff like Equus and How to Succeed in Business," Daniel told Page Six in a recent interview. "And I took enough of those opportunities and enough of them turned out well."

The actor made his Broadway debut in 2008 when he starred as Alan Strang in a revival of Equus. He made his West End debut in the same production the previous year.

In 2011, Daniel starred as J. Pierrepont Finch in a production of How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.

"I loved when I was Potter, I loved it when I started doing stage, I loved it," the star continued of his career. "There's a lot of people who started young, then find themselves in a position (where) they don't actually like the job very much; they feel trapped in it. From quite young I was like, 'This is what I want to do.'"

Daniel most recently starred in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, alongside Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez. The 34-year-old received his first Tony Award nomination for his performance as Charly in the musical.

The actor told the outlet that while preparing for his role in the musical, he learned the famously difficult song Franklin Shepard, Inc.

"I knew I was doing the show for quite a long time before rehearsals," he said. "So I drove my girlfriend (Erin Darke) crazy with just the sound of me rehearsing that in the other room for months and months and months - and I still run it a lot during the day."

Daniel joked that Erin would "probably do pretty well" if she had to replace him in the play.