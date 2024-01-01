Prison Break's Sarah Wayne Callies claims actor 'spit in her face' on set

Prison Break actress Sarah Wayne Callies claims one co-star "spit in her face" during their time on set.

Sarah, who starred as Sara Tancredi in the hit TV series, was speaking on a podcast with her former co-star Paul Adelstein, where they talk about each episode of the show.

She was reflecting on how she was often the only woman on set.

"There were two edges to that sword," she said. "I've had an actor on that show spit in my face. And I was like, 'Holy s--t.' And like we will get there on the podcast. We will talk about it someday."

She didn't name the co-star who spat on her, but went on to reveal the bad atmosphere on set.

"There were things, like I would go home some nights and have to spend an hour talking my husband out of going to hospitalise somebody," she revealed.

"Some of the guys were great, and some of them were totally gentlemen, but when you go from zero to 60, from nobody knows who I am to 'I'm on the carpet of award shows.' What's that thing they say that, like, 'Any fool can handle adversity. You want to test a man's metal, give him success.'"

She added, "So much of it was also great and made lifelong friends and all the things. But I wasn't ready to look at it... for exactly that reason. Because I didn't want it to send me into a spiral of like, 'What did I let them do to me? What did I let them say to me? What did I put up with? What did I not report?'"

Prison Break ran for five seasons, starting in 2005 and ending in 2017.