Kelly Osbourne told she was 'too fat for TV'

Kelly Osbourne has revealed a TV executive once told her she was "too fat for TV."

Speaking on The Osbournes podcast, the 39-year-old recalled the incident, which happened in the early 2000s.

"When I was a kid, I got pulled into the head of the agency's office and he was putting golf balls into a cup and gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better," she said.

"And he was just saying, 'You're not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight.' As he's putting golf balls into a cup in his office. And I was just, like, this is the most insulting f***ing (thing)."

She was speaking to her brother Jack, who called the incident, "the most L.A. s--t ever."

Kelly, who has looked noticeably slimmer in recent months, has denied taking the weight loss drug Ozempic.

"I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic," she told Extra in April. "I did not take Ozempic. I don't know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic."

She has credited her weight loss to having her son Sidney in 2022.

"I had gestational diabetes and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy," she said. "Otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight."