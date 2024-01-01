Kelly Osbourne admits her 2015 comment on The View 'was a total mistake'

Kelly Osbourne has named her 2015 comment on The View as one of the "stupidest" things she's ever said in public.

During Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the television personality was asked about the "worst, stupidest, most dumb thing" she'd ever publicly said.

"Without question, it was The View," Kelly confessed. "I tried to pull some sarcastic humour, and it came out really wrong, and I offended... Oh yeah, mine was a total mistake."

In August 2015, Kelly made an infamous appearance on the talk show during which she criticised Donald Trump's then-proposed immigration policy by insisting, "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump? You know what I mean?"

When co-host Rosie Perez, who has Puerto Rican parents, called her out for stereotyping and argued that Latinos don't just work as cleaners, Kelly replied, "I didn't mean it like that, come on. I would never mean it like that. I'm not part of this argument."

Later, the Shut Up singer posted an apology on Facebook.

"I want to start by saying I ALWAYS take responsibility for my actions. In this particular case I will take responsibility for my poor choice of words but I will not apologise for being a racist as I am NOT," she wrote at the time. "It is my hope that this situation will open up a conversation about immigration and the Latin community as a whole."

On the podcast, Kelly's brother Jack Osbourne called The View "the crochet table at the retirement community" and insisted "they like to mine for drama".