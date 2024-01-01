Ayo Edebiri insists reports of Jennifer Lopez feud were absurd

Ayo Edebiri has insisted the rumours of a feud with Jennifer Lopez were absurd.

In February, days before The Bear star was due to appear on Saturday Night Live alongside the multi-hyphenate, a 2020 podcast episode resurfaced in which Ayo discussed Jennifer's music career, claiming she is "not singing" on most of her tracks.

The resurfaced comment led to speculation that the Bottoms star had beef with the I'm Real singer behind the scenes at SNL, but she insisted to Vanity Fair in a new interview that the rumours were absurd.

"That would be like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger beefing, and I'm obviously Mr. Bean. She's J.Lo!" she told the publication.

In fact, Ayo insisted Jennifer had the opposite reaction and was "very chill and nice about it".

The Wedding Planner star previously told Variety that the 28-year-old came into her dressing room to apologise backstage at the sketch show.

"She was mortified and very sweet," she recalled. "She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, 'I'm so f**king sorry, it was so awful of me.'"

The 54-year-old megastar added that the comment didn't bother her because she has heard similar criticisms throughout her career.

Ayo ended up referencing the controversy during an SNL sketch when she declared that it was wrong to "run your mouth on a podcast, and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid".

She added, "I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we're going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online."