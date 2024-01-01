Anya Taylor-Joy reveals filming Furiosa unlocked her 'female rage'

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed filming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga helped her unlocked her "female rage" in real life.

In the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, The Queen's Gambit star plays the title character, who is ripped from her idyllic home as a child and forced to roam the barbaric wasteland with the evil Dementus, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth.

Taylor-Joy has now revealed that playing a character with so much pent-up rage rubbed off on her in real life.

"For all my championing of female rage, I've never been an angry person," she told British GQ. "For a long time the only time I ever got angry was on other people's behalfs. I've always internalised this thing of 'I've done something wrong. If you treat me badly, it's because I am the problem.'

"And I'm so grateful for Furiosa, because there was a real moment where I started getting angry for myself. My husband was like, 'I've never heard you be like this.' I was like, 'I'm glad! I'm glad that I'm angry!' If someone steps on me now I'm like, 'Hey, f**k you!' That makes me feel good."

Taylor-Joy explained to the outlet that she has always campaigned for her characters to have more agency, anger and frustration than what was written in the script, beginning from her movie debut, The Witch, in 2015.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 28-year-old revealed that she promised her husband, musician Malcolm McRae, that she would take a hiatus last year after years of working on projects back-to-back with barely any breaks.

"I hadn't noticed the pressure I was putting myself under," she admitted.

In the end, after shooting her upcoming film The Gorge, Taylor-Joy was forced to take months off due to the actors' strike.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released in cinemas on Friday.