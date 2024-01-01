Emma Corrin shocked by non-binary backlash

Emma Corrin has revealed the "vitriol" surrounding their decision to come out as non-binary was "worse than anticipated".

The Crown star came out as queer and non-binary in 2021, but didn't expect the news to trigger such a backlash.

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar Emma explained they no longer read comments on social media posts because of the negativity.

"The vitriol is worse than I anticipated," Emma said in their June/July cover story interview. "Even though we like to think we're in a progressive society, a lot of what we're seeing is increasingly a step back."

The 28-year-old, who uses the they/them pronouns, believes the backlash was a result some people feeling "afraid" of change.

Emma added that playing Princess Diana in royal drama The Crown led to them being typecast as a certain type of person.

"People follow me because they've watched something I'm in," Emma explained. "They think I'm one kind of person, and then they'll see who I actually am and how I present."

"Who are you hurting by being yourself? Why am I controversial?" they added. "I think it's fear. Absolute fear."

During the Harper's Bazaar interview Emma revealed they hope to serve as a "tiny cog" to help others.

"The most transgressive human desire is autonomy," the star shared. "The ability to do what you want, have sex with who you want, dress how you want, say what you want."