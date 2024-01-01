Jon Bon Jovi's son stars in glam rock movie

Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi is starring in a new film about a 'hair metal' band.

Bongiovi appears in the comedy film Rockbottom, which focuses on the fictional '80s rock band CougarSnake.

A forgotten glam-metal act who were huge in the '80s but forgotten by 2024, they shoot back to stardom after a shout out from Gen Z music star Bryce Cooper, played by Brandon Butler.

The band decides to ride the wave and get back together, and the film follows their reunion.

The movie, which also stars Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do) and McKaley Miller (Hart of Dixie), is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Model and actor Bongiovi is the third child of Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Hurley.

His siblings are sister Stephanie, 30, and brothers Jesse, 29, and Romeo, 20.

Bongiovi is engaged to Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown.

The pair were first linked in June 2021, after being seen holding hands in New York City.

Brown shared a look into her life with her fiancé and her feelings for him in a post shared to mark Bongiovi's 22nd birthday on May 7.

Alongside two photos of the happy couple she wrote, "The day u were born is my favourite day. I love you."