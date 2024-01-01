Isla Fisher lands Bridget Jones role

Newly single Isla Fisher is set to play a divorced mum in the new Bridget Jones film.

The Wedding Crashers actor, who split from husband Sacha Baron Cohen after 13 years last year, is due to join the star-studded cast imminently.

The Sun newspaper reports that Fisher will play a single mother who befriends Bridget at the school gates in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

The Australian actor will start filming this week with Renee Zellweger and other cast members.

Zellweger has reprised her role as Bridget for the fourth film in the series, which has been created from Helen Fielding's books.

Hugh Grant is also returning as Daniel Cleaver and Bridget will be seen locked in a love triangle with him and two other suitors.

Fisher shared a touching message to Instagram last week, alongside a photo of herself looking peaceful in a pretty garden.

"Thank you for all the kindness and support," she captioned the image.

Fisher and British actor Cohen announced in April that they had quietly separated last year.