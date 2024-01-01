Glen Powell nearly went broke waiting for release of Top Gun: Maverick

Glen Powell has revealed he was fast running out of money while waiting for the release of Top Gun: Maverick.

The Anyone But You star says he almost emptied his bank account before the movie hit cinemas and he got paid.

"I'd never made any significant amount of money on a movie, including Top Gun, and I was depleting a bank account to a point where my accountant was like, 'This pandemic cannot last much longer,'" he recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published this week.

Top Gun: Maverick was slated to come out in 2019, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie was expected to come out on a streaming service, but star Tom Cruise reportedly refused as he wanted to release it in theatres.

"Tom was already Tom; I was waiting for my life to change," Powell said, referencing the decision to wait.

It finally hit cinemas in May 2022.

In the end, the film grossed $1.5 billion worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick is considered Powell's breakout role.

The 35-year-old actor cemented his stardom in Hollywood in December 2023 with the release of the romcom Anyone But You, in which he starred opposite Sydney Sweeney.

It was reported earlier this week that Powell is leaving Los Angeles and moving back to his home state of Texas.

He explained to The Hollywood Reporter that one of the perks of "getting to this point in Hollywood is that I can now leave Hollywood. It's like I've earned the ability to go back to my family."

The actor also intends to finish his college degree.