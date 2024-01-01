Paris Hilton plans to keep her kids off phones

Paris Hilton intends to stop her kids having phones for as long as possible.

The socialite and DJ revealed she plans to be "strict" with her kids, Phoenix, 1, and London, six months, when it comes to their use of phones and social media in the future.

"I hope that they are nerds like their dad and don't want anything to do with that," she shared in an interview with WSJ magazine.

"I'm going to try to not have them have a phone for a while.

"Some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age, and there are just so many things online that I wouldn't even want my children to be exposed to," she further explained.

The former Simple Life star went on in a preview clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight, "I never thought I'd say this, but I'm going to be the strict mom."

Hilton gained fame in the late 1990s as a party girl on the New York City scene and quickly became the It girl of the time.

She then ventured into the modelling business in the early '00s and went on to become a successful reality TV star, entrepreneur, DJ and activist.

After three failed engagements, she walked down the aisle with businessman Carter Reum in November 2021 at her late grandfather Barron's Bel-Air estate.

In January 2023, the happy couple announced they had secretly welcomed son Phoenix via surrogate.

They surprised fans just months later in November 2023 when they revealed they had welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy.

Hilton also expressed her concerns that her children will be "as addicted to social media" as she is, saying she wanted them "to live a world outside of social media and being on their phone all the time".