Rupert Friend to star alongside Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic World

Rupert Friend is to star in 'Jurassic World'.

The 'Asteroid City' star will appear alongside Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in the latest film in the dinosaur franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But it's not yet known who Friend will portray in the Universal Pictures motion picture.

Gareth Edwards is to direct the movie, and David Koepp - who co-wrote 1993 original 'Jurassic Park', and wrote 1997 follow-up 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' - has penned the script for the forthcoming film.

Casting is underway ahead of a production start in mid-June, in London, with a planned release date of July 2, 2025.

Last month, it was revealed Johansson is set to produce the movie as well as star in the project, just as Margot Robbie did with 'Barbie'.

A movie insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Scarlett has been in talks with the studio for months and made it clear that Gareth was her first choice to be the director.

"He wanted a big fee but has now signed. With him being her top pick, she is now far more interested in being part of the movie and her role as an actress and producer is justifiable."

Steven Spielberg, who directed the original 'Jurassic Park', is to executive produce the upcoming movie.

The forthcoming flick is the seventh in the franchise, but filmmaker Colin Trevorrow previously suggested sequels shouldn't have been made after his 2022 film 'Jurassic World Dominion' suffered from negative reviews.

He told Empire magazine: "There probably should have only been one 'Jurassic Park' – but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, 'Here's another reason why we're going to an island?' "