Hugh Jackman didn't tell his agent before accepting Deadpool and Wolverine role

Hugh Jackman committed to 'Deadpool and Wolverine' without even speaking to his agent.

The 55-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as the iconic 'X-Men' superhero - who was killed off in 2017's 'Logan' - alongside Ryan Reynolds in the epic crossover blockbuster, and he was determined to put on the famous claws one more time.

He was driving when Ryan, 47, phoned him to make the offer, and recalling the moment he got back home, he told Fandango: "I rang Ryan. And I just said, ‘Let’s do it.’

"Like, I hadn’t rung my agent, no one. I had to ring my agent and said, ‘Oh, by the way, I have just committed to a movie.' ”

Hugh described the decision as a feeling "deep in his gut", even though he genuinely expected to never play Wolverine again after his final movie seven years ago.

He added: "I was on my way, I was just driving, and literally, just like a bolt of lightning, came this knowing deep in my gut that I wanted to do this film with Ryan.

“For Deadpool and Wolverine to come back together. I swear to you, When I said I was done, I really thought I was done.

"But in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like, ‘Those two characters together.’

"I knew it, I knew the fans wanted it ever since I put on the claws, people talked about these two. So, that had always been there, but I just knew.”

Marvel boss Kevin Feige wasn't quite so keen on the idea, and even urged Hugh to stay away from the role after his farewell.

He told Empire magazine: "I said, ‘Let me give you a piece of advice, Hugh. Don’t come back'.

“‘You had the greatest ending in history with ‘Logan.’ That’s not something we should undo.’”