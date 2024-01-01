Jennifer Lopez asked directly about Ben Affleck split rumours during Mexico press event

Jennifer Lopez was asked to address the speculation about her marriage to Ben Affleck during a press event in Mexico City on Wednesday.

During a press conference for her new movie Atlas, a reporter asked the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer if the rumours about her marriage being on the rocks were "real".

Jennifer laughed and smiled as the reporter asked the question and the moderator tried to it shut down before looking directly at the journalist and saying, "You know better than that," with a serious face.

According to footage posted on social media by Mexican TV show El Gordo y La Flaca, her co-star Simu Liu scolded the question, stating, "C'mon, don't come in here with that energy please."

The moderator then moved on to another question.

The stars were hit with split speculation recently because they had not been photographed together for weeks, with Lopez attending the Met Gala and Atlas press stops solo and Affleck making an appearance on Tom Brady's roast on his own.

However, they were snapped by paparazzi while out and about together on two occasions over the weekend.

She briefly mentioned the actor/director in passing when she recalled meeting Barbra Streisand during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week.

"She kind of like was asking me to look at my engagement ring at the time, that Ben had given me years ago... (she said), 'So that's a big diamond!' I was like, 'Yes, it is!'" she recounted.

Jennifer and Ben were first engaged between 2002 and 2004. They reconciled in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.