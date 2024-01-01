Liam Neeson cast in car chase movie Mongoose

Liam Neeson is to star in the car chase thriller 'Mongoose'.

The 71-year-old actor is to play a war hero who is being pursued by the police in a picture that was acquired by Amazon Prime Video at the Cannes market.

Liam will play Ryan 'Fang' Flanagan, a war veteran who, accused of a crime he did not commit, leads the police on an epic cross-country chase that is seen on TV.

He is assisted by members of his former Special Forces Army battalion and watched by a fascinated public who are rooting for his safe escape.

The film is being directed by the experienced stunt professional Mark Vanselow – who has previously worked on movies including 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' and 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'.

He has also been Neeson's stunt double in over 20 movies, including throughout the 'Taken' franchise.

The star will also be reunited with producers Code Entertainment who he collaborated with on both 'Ice Road' movies.

Production on the film is due to begin in Australia in January 2025 with Thompson Evans writing the script and additional casting ongoing.

Code Entertainment's Al Corley and Bart Rosenblatt said: "We are so very fortunate to be able to make another picture with the extraordinary Liam Neeson and the enormously talented Mark Vanselow. We look forward to another creative journey with our partners and friends."

Meanwhile, it was revealed only last week that Liam had landed a role in the action movie 'Hotel Tehran'.

He is attached to appear with Zachary Levi in the thriller that is being written and directed by Guy Moshe.

Moshe said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to welcome Liam Neeson to 'Hotel Tehran'. He is a true thespian and an icon in our industry.

"The character he plays, Larry, is complex, irreverent and inspired by real people. I know his fans around the world will relish seeing him inhabit this distinct role and I can't wait to be there to capture it."