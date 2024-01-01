Ali Wong finalises divorce

Ali Wong has finalised her divorce from Justin Hakuta.

The Beef star and the entrepreneur separated after eight years of marriage in April 2022, and the award-winning actress filed for divorce more than a year later in December 2023.

The marriage split was finalised by a Los Angeles County judge in the Superior Court of California on Tuesday, according to People. Their status will be officially changed in July.

The details of their divorce settlement were not disclosed so it is not clear what they agreed in terms of support and custody of their two children Mari Justin, eight, and Nikki Alex, six.

Ali gave a shout-out to her estranged husband when she received the Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film Golden Globe earlier this year.

"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support. It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother," she said in her speech.

Since her separation, the comedian has been dating actor Bill Hader on and off. They briefly dated in late 2022 before rekindling their relationship in April last year.

During her stand-up set at the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival earlier this month, the Barry actor appeared on stage and kissed Ali before declaring to the audience, "Ali Wong is off the market!"