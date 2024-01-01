Robert Downey Jr roasts Chris Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr has affectionately roasted Chris Hemsworth.

The Iron Man star poked fun at his fellow Marvel hero during Chris's Walk of Fame ceremony.

On hand to honour Chris, 40, as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Robert took the opportunity to tease his colleague. with the Oppenheimer actor revealing he had asked their "fellow Avengers" to describe Chris in three words.

Robert, 59, began by reading out Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner's generous and sincere description: "Absurdly, annoyingly amazing".

But as he continued to read the tributes, it became obvious Chris was being roasted.

Hulk star Mark Ruffalo, 56, stated simply, "Friend from work". Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson, 39, wrote, "Sensitive leading lady".

Captain America hero Chris Evans, 42, brought the roast home with: "Second-best Chris".

Honoree Chris was accompanied at the event by his wife Elsa Pataky, 47, and their three children, daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce described Chris's on-screen work as "remarkable".

"We are proud to honour Hemsworth with a well-deserved star. Chris is known for his remarkable performances that have captivated audiences worldwide," a statement from the organisation read.