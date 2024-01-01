Gayle King flirts on camera with Lenny Kravitz

Gayle King has flirted heavily on camera with Lenny Kravitz.

The TV host threatened to "beat" the American Woman singer's partner - although he did not admit to having one.

"Do you have a significant other in your life? And can I beat her a** if she is?" Gayle, 69, asked Lenny in an outtake from CBS Mornings that the breakfast show's network shared on TikTok. "Oops, did I say that out loud?"

Lenny, 59, was diplomatic in his response, merely laughing and replying, "Wow", to which Gayle added, "And I'm non-violent, Lenny Kravitz!"

Gayle went on to pursue the subject of Lenny's romantic situation, asking, "But do you have a partner? Do you have love in your life?"

Lenny revealed he remains "open" to finding love.

"Right now I'm just open," the singer replied, leading Gayle to interrogate him further, asking: "Are you even looking?"

"It's hard not to look," Lenny admitted, before explaining he believes love appears when people stop looking.

"You know when you desire something you're looking for it, right? But I find that when you don't look is when you find it."

He went on to share he felt "ready" for love.

"And I'm at a place where I've said this for several years," Lenny revealed. "'I'm ready. I'm ready. I'm ready.' I wasn't ready. I thought I was ready, right? But, I can say that I've have never felt how I feel now."