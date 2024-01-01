Demi Moore scolds audience member while introducing Cher at amfAR Cannes Gala

Demi Moore scolded an audience member while introducing Cher to the stage at the amfAR Gala in Cannes, France on Thursday night.

The Ghost actress, who hosted the fundraising event, was in the middle of giving a speech about the Believe music icon when she addressed someone at the back of the room, who seemingly interrupted her tribute.

"I'm going to see if this is the moment we've all been waiting for. I'm just making sure that you're really, really with me," she began her speech, according to a video posted on X/Twitter by Variety's Ramin Setoodeh. "Because this incredible woman that I'm about to introduce - she's a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner."

Seemingly distracted by a disturbance in the audience, the 61-year-old then spoke directly to the unidentified audience member, "Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room? I f**king don't think so."

Other guests cheered, laughed and applauded the comment before Demi carried on with her speech.

"She's a style icon and my personal hair inspiration. And she was honoured by amfAR for their award of inspiration in 2015. The bottom line is she is just one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time," she praised. "So please, please give a warm welcome to the incredible, one and only, Cher."

The 78-year-old then took to the stage to perform songs such as Believe, If I Could Turn Back Time and Walking in Memphis.

The annual event, which raises funds for HIV and AIDS research, also featured performances from Nick and Joe Jonas and appearances from Michelle Yeoh, Heidi Klum, Kelly Rowland, Colman Domingo, Paris Jackson and Michelle Rodriguez.