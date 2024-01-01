Lana Del Rey reveals her James Bond theme was rejected

Lana Del Rey has revealed she wrote a James Bond theme song in 2015 but it was turned down.

The Video Games singer revealed backstage at the Ivor Novello Awards in London on Thursday night that she wrote her song 24 for a Bond movie, most likely 2015's Spectre.

When asked if she would ever consider writing a Bond theme, she responded, "I mean, how has that not happened?"

According to BBC News, she then started singing the chorus of 24, which appears on her 2015 album Honeymoon, and added, "I wrote that for them."

Bond producers ultimately chose Sam Smith's Writing's on the Wall to serve as the theme for Spectre and the Unholy singer went on to win the Best Original Song Oscar for the ballad.

"Sam, you did a wonderful job," Lana laughed, before expressing hope that she will get another chance in the future.

"One day, maybe," she said. "But I'm going to continue to do my little Nancy Sinatra thing every now and then and just pretend it's the title track."

The Born to Die singer attended the ceremony to receive the Special International Award in recognition of her career and influence.

Raye, who won the Songwriter of the Year prize, told reporters that she was shocked by Lana's Bond news.

"I can't believe she would have been rejected by them, because she just has the perfect energy for it," Raye stated. "I feel like she would eat that up - and I feel like that should happen in the future."

The most recent Bond theme, No Time to Die, was performed by Billie Eilish, who won the Best Original Song Oscar in 2022.