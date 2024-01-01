Gayle Rankin teases House of the Dragon role

Gayle Rankin has teased her upcoming role in the House of the Dragon series.

The GLOW star joined the second season of the Game of Thrones prequel series as a character named Alys Rivers.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Scottish actress was asked to share details about her new role.

"Alys Rivers," she named her character. "Which honestly - and I've said this to Ryan (Condal), our showrunner - doesn't that sound amazingly like an anchor? She's like, 'Hello, and welcome to The Morning Show at two, I'm Alys Rivers.' No, but I'm a witch."

When asked whether Alys would appear as a heroic or villainous witch, Gayle responded cryptically, "Is that a thing?"

She also commented on her costuming, images of which have been released online.

"Yes, I do wear a wig. Could you imagine if I was like, 'It's not a wig,' and her hair is here," she joked, motioning to her knees.

Gayle is currently nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of Sally Bowles in the Broadway revival of Cabaret. She appeared on the podcast alongside her co-star Eddie Redmayne to promote the musical production, which they are starring in until September.

The second season of House of the Dragon will premiere on 16 June.