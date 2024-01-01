Sofia Richie welcomes first baby with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie has announced she's had her first baby with husband Elliot Grainge.

The model had her daughter on Monday, and announced her birth on Friday.

She shared a black and white photo of her holding the baby's feet, alongside the caption, "Eloise Samantha Grainge 5.20.24 best day of my life."

The middle name Samantha is believed to be a reference to Elliot's late mum, Samantha Berg. She suffered an amniotic fluid embolism while giving birth to Elliot in 1993, which put her in a coma that eventually led to her death.

Sofia, 25, and Elliot, 30, got married last April, and announced they were expecting their first child in January.

"We both cried," she told Vogue about the moment she discovered she was pregnant. "It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops."

Sofia, who is Lionel Richie's youngest daughter, surprised her parents with the news. "I think I had a box - I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box - and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week. It had all three of the pregnancy tests (in it). That's how we told all of our parents."