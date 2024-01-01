Daniel Craig to return for 'Knives Out 3'

Daniel Craig will return for 'Knives Out 3'.

Director Rian Johnson took to X to confirm that Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the upcoming Netflix movie and he also revealed the movie's title will be 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'.

He posted: "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.

"We're about to go into production on the 3rd one and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going.

"The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to 'Knives Out' and 'Glass Onion', is called 'Wake Up Dead Man'."

And, Netflix shared the news on its Tudum site, stating: "That’s right, Daniel Craig is back as the suave Southern investigator in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', a new installment of the whodunnit franchise written and directed by Rian Johnson. Blanc will be unraveling a brand-new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new cast of suspects."

The first 'Knives Out' movie was released in 2019, when Craig's private detective Blanc was hired to investigate the death of best-selling author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). He joined forces with nurse Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas) to uncover the truth.

And in 2022's 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', he was in Greece investigating tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton).