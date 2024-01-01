Luke Newton reveals Bridgerton intimate scenes were treated 'like stunts'

Luke Newton has revealed that his intimate scenes on Bridgerton were treated "like stunts".

The actor, best known for playing Colin Bridgerton in the Netflix period drama romance, has shared details of the intimate scenes from the latest season.

"It was one of the biggest challenges to dive into such a nuanced character," Luke admitted to W Magazine. "Nic (Nicola Coughlan) and I always talk about one scene towards the end of the fourth episode, where in the space of about five minutes, the dynamic shifts between them. The power shifts between them, and they play all these emotions in one tiny scene."

The 31-year-old explained that the intimate scenes were treated "like stunts".

"The intimacy scenes were treated very much like stunts," he told the publication. "We had stunt rehearsals and coordinators, and as an actor, to have an element of that in a Regency romance drama was a dream come true."

Elsewhere in the interview, Luke reflected on his favourite scene to shoot from the latest season.

"I did a play in London, The Shape of Things, that Jess (Brownell, showrunner) and Nic came to see," he said. "It's a dark comedy, but there are rom-com elements, and they'd never seen me do anything like that before."

The actor continued, "The character had this sort of goofy confidence to him. Jess was like, 'I'd love to put little elements of that into Colin.' Weeks later, we were back doing additional shoots for season three, and a couple of those scenes were rom-com stuff."

Luke then praised his co-star and on-screen love Nicola, who portrays Penelope Featherington in the hit series.

"Getting to play that out with Nicola, I mean, she's an incredibly talented actress, but comedy is just her bread and butter, so it was an absolute treat," he gushed.