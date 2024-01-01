Anya Taylor-Joy loved the physicality of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Anya Taylor-Joy relished the "physical" elements of her role in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'.

The 28-year-old star plays the titular character in George Miller's prequel in the dystopian franchise and she was willing to push herself to the limit for the sake of the movie.

Speaking to SFX Magazine, Anya said: "The first conversation that George and I ever had was (him asking) how many of the stunts we want to do. I said, 'Whatever you'll let me do, I'll do it.'

"I've always been very excited by the prospect of doing something as physical as this. My first day was being driven out to the middle of nowhere in California and being given a beaten-up car, and they're like, 'Have at it!'"

Anya explained that she was big fan of the film's 2015 predecessor 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and considered it an honour to take on such a special part after watching Charlize Theron portray Furiosa in the flick.

The 'Queen's Gambit' actress recalled: "I saw that film as a fan. And I fell in love with it in that way. Genuinely, when I think back on my cinematic experiences, that one really stands out because I knew that I had seen a masterpiece. That film finished and I was like, 'Wow, that's really blown my mind.'

"Her arrival on our screens 10 years ago ushered in a very new era of the way that we represented women on screen and the kinds of roles that men decided that women could have, at the time anyway. So it feels wonderful to be able to continue her story and to have people care so much."