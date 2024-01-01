Mad Max was created through limitations, says George Miller

The 'Mad Max' franchise was borne out of "limitations", according to George Miller.

The 79-year-old director has enjoyed huge success with the film franchise, and George has now admitted that it's been shaped by a lack of resources.

George - who helmed the original 'Mad Max' in 1979 - told Sky News: "The first 'Mad Max' was definitely borne out of limitations. It ultimately turned out to be very key to it."

The acclaimed director explained that the first movie was originally written as a "contemporary story set in the city of Melbourne". However, a lack of money meant that it was ultimately set in a "dystopian future".

George added: "We couldn't afford to have car chases in the middle of the street.

"We couldn't afford [to have] the extra cars or put stuntmen in those cars. We couldn't have extras in the street, trams or busses and we couldn't use the buildings so we decided to set it a few years in the future."

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' - which is the latest movie in the money-spinning franchise - stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

Anya, 28, recently admitted that it was difficult to follow in the footsteps of Charlize Theron, who played Furiosa in 2015's 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.

The actress told Sky News: "I tried not to take on the pressure, only because you get paralysed with fear, like you can't do anything, but I fell in love with Furiosa through Charlize and I feel like the character is so important that it just made me more adamant to fight for the humanity of her."