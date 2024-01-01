Mary Poppins songwriter Richard M. Sherman dies aged 95

Mary Poppins songwriter Richard M. Sherman has died at the age of 95.

Sherman, who collaborated with brother Robert B. Sherman on the songs for Mary Poppins, as well as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and the Disney anthem It's a Small World (After All), died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, California.

His death was due to age-related illness, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Sherman brothers were inhouse songwriters for Disney for many years, and in the 1960s wrote tunes for Hayley Mills in Disney films The Parent Trap, In Search of the Castaways, and Summer Magic, and the animated Sword in the Stone.

It was writing for Mary Poppins which was their biggest success. The brothers won Oscars for music score and for song Chim Chim Cher-ee.

The score also includes classic tunes like Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, A Spoonful of Sugar and Feed the Birds.

Other film scores the brothers worked on included Bedknobs and Broomsticks, The Jungle Book, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which earned them their third Academy Award nomination.

In the 2013 film about the making of Mary Poppins, Saving Mr. Banks, Jason Schwartzman played Richard, while B.J. Novak played Robert, who passed away in 2012.

In all, the brothers earned nine Oscar nominations, four Grammy nominations, winning two and in 2008, they were awarded the National Medal of Arts by President George W. Bush.

Richard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth, as well as his children, Gregory, Victoria and Lynda, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.