Sofia Mattsson leads tributes for GH co-star Johnny Wactor, dead at 37

Tributes have poured in for actor Johnny Wactor, who was shot and killed Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 37.

His General Hospital co star and on-screen wife Sofia Mattsson posted on X, "What oh my god Johnny died nooo not fair."

Another post read. "Hate this Johnny was just the best... oh my goodness can't believe Johnny is gone."

"Another talented, kind and generous @generalhospital colleague gone too soon," shared Kathleen Gati, who played Aunt Liesel on the daytime show.

"Deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of @WactorTractor."

Wactor, who appeared in nearly 200 episodes of General Hospital, confronted thieves breaking into his car.

His mother Scarlett told TMZ that her son saw three men trying to steal the catalytic converter off his car.

She said her son didn't attempt to stop them but they shot him and got away.

Police said that paramedics got to the scene at around 3pm local time and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects have yet to be identified or described.

Some of Wactor's credits include Westworld, The OA, NCIS, Station 19, Criminal Minds, and Hollywood Girl.

Many of his fans will remember him for his time on General Hospital, where he played Brando Corbin, married to drug addict Sasha Corbin.

He played the role from 2020 until his character was written out in 2022.

"I have to tell ya, I have been so blown away by the reaction from the fans. I had no idea that you guys cared so much about my character," Wactor shared in an Instagram Reel video at the time.

"I'm so grateful for the outpour of questions and support... I've always said that the fans of General Hospital are the best fans in the world."