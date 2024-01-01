Jesse Eisenberg applies for Polish citizenship

Jesse Eisenberg has revealed he is in the process of becoming Polish.

The Social Network star first applied for Polish citizenship about nine months ago.

"Apparently, all the paperwork has already been submitted and I'm waiting for the final signature," Eisenberg told local newspaper Glos Wielkopolski earlier this month, as reported by Us magazine.

"My family is from the south-east of Poland, from Krasnystaw. My wife's family is from Lódz. We wanted to have a better bond with Poland, and I would like to work here more."

Eisenberg explained that he shot his directorial film A Real Pain in Poland and wanted to repeat the experience with future projects.

"I feel a bond with Poland," he said.

"Growing up, I heard stories about Polish relationships with my Jewish family, and all of those stories were wonderful. We were best friends with Poles."

Eisenberg's A Real Pain, which he directed and starred in, was inspired by his ancestral home in Poland.

It follows two American cousins who go to the country on a journey to their roots.

The movie is due for release in October.

Eisenberg, who has been nominated for an Oscar, two BAFTAs and a Golden Globe, is married to Anna Strout.

The pair first met in 2001 when she was working on the set of The Emperor's Club.

They dated until 2012, before getting back together in 2015.

They had a child together in 2017 and got married that same year.