Vivienne Jolie drops 'Pitt' for musical role

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne Jolie Pitt has lost the 'Pitt' from her name.

The teenager has been credited simply as 'Vivienne Jolie' for the Broadway show, The Outsiders.

In the program for the musical, the 15-year-old is listed as Vivienne Jolie instead of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, as revealed by People magazine.

It is not immediately clear if she has legally changed her name.

Vivienne took the role as her mother's assistant on the show, a role Jolie revealed she took very seriously.

"She'll correct me. She'll say, 'Didn't you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this,'" she recalled.

"She's been a really tough assistant."

Vivienne is one of six children shared by exes Jolie and Pitt.

She is not the first of the kids to go by a changed name in recent years.

The former couple's eldest daughter Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie, in a video for her university last November,

The apparent name changes come after years of reports of strain in Pitt's relationship with his children since Jolie first filed for divorce and sole physical custody of Vivienne, Zahara, Knox, Maddox, Pax and Shiloh in 2016.

Most recently, a security guard who worked for the ex-couple - and still works for Pitt - claimed that Jolie allegedly encouraged their children to "avoid" their father during visits, according to court documents obtained by People earlier this month.

The filing came amid the exes' infamous battle over their French winery, Château Miraval.