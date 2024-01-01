Ayesha and Steph Curry welcome fourth baby

Ayesha and Steph Curry have introduced their new son to the world.

The Ayesha's Homemade host and her basketballer spouse announced the arrival of a baby boy named Caius Chai via Instagram on Sunday 26 May.

"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!" the couple shared.

"He's doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!"

The little one joins the couple's three other children - daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5.

Ayesha kept news of her fourth pregnancy under wraps until debuting her baby bump for a Sweet July cover story in March.

While the actor and her NBA-playing husband initially thought they were "done" with their family of five, the duo changed their tune.

The cookbook author felt as of "somebody was missing", she explained in the digital issue.

"So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

The Irish Wish actor has been married to Curry, whom she met as a teenager, since July 2011.

The Golden State Warriors star shared his joy in their relationship in a March Instagram post for her birthday.

"My woman!!!!" he captioned a slideshow.

"Taking this moment to shout you from the roof tops and say... you are everything to me and our beautiful family."