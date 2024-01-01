Judi Dench hints at retirement amid failing eyesight

Dame Judi Dench has hinted that her film career could be over.

She admitted to the Daily Mirror that she has no future projects in the pipeline amid her battles with her ailing sight.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is 89, has not appeared on the big screen since she starred in 2022's Spirited.

Asked if she had any plans for more acting jobs, she revealed, "No, no, I can't even see!"

The Philomena star insisted in 2022 that she wouldn't be retiring anytime soon despite the condition.

She told Louis Theroux on his TV show, "I don't want to retire. I'm not doing much at the moment because I can't see. It's bad."

Around the same time, Dench revealed that while out for dinner with her partner David Mills, he had to cut up her food for her as she couldn't see it on her plate.

It's thought the actor is suffering from age-related macular degeneration - a common condition that affects the middle part of the vision.

As well as her Oscar for her performance as Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love (1998), Dench has won a Tony Award, six British Academy Film Awards, four British Academy Television Awards, and seven Laurence Olivier Awards.

She holds the record for most acting majors across all six American and British events, winning 18 and receiving 52 nominations.

Other significant awards include two Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and 10 critics awards.