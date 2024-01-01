Julia Fox was told to stop taking acting classes for Jordan Peele's next film

Julia Fox was told to stop taking acting classes to prepare for her lead role in her upcoming psychological horror.

The 34-year-old gained recognition as an actress after appearing alongside Adam Sandler in 2019's Uncut Gems and she has since followed it up with roles in Steven Soderbergh's films No Sudden Move and Presence, among other credits.

She is now working on Goat, a sports-themed psychological horror produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions.

To prepare for her biggest role to date, Fox decided to take acting classes - until the film's team immediately told her to stop.

"You're ruining the magic," she told Variety as she recalled that conversation, noting that they just wanted her to be herself.

"I just have to follow my instincts, and be around people that trust me to do that," she added.

Goat, directed by Justin Tipping, follows a promising young athlete who is invited to train with a team's retiring star. Marlon Wayans will play the retiring athlete, while Tyriq Withers will portray the newcomer. Fox will play the female lead role but character details are being kept under wraps.

Elsewhere in the interview, she admitted she didn't foresee her career in film and TV.

"I never envisioned myself being in movies or doing anything I'm doing," the star said. "I just go wherever the wind blows."

Fox's upcoming projects also include the crime comedy The Trainer alongside Bella Thorne and Gina Gershon.