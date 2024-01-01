Dylan Minnette reveals why he's taking break from acting

Dylan Minnette has revealed he stepped back from acting because it was "starting to feel like just a job".

The 27-year-old star, who began working as an actor at eight years old, revealed on the Zach Sang Show that he took an acting break to focus on his rock band Wallows because he had lost the passion for his job.

"I was fortunate to find success in (acting)," he explained. "I was on 13 Reasons Why and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in what I've had in acting. But it also started to feel like a bit of a job. And I was in a very fortunate position, it was always fun for me, always really inspiring, but then it was just starting to feel like just a job."

Dylan, who played Clay Jensen in 13 Reasons Why between 2017 and 2020, decided to go all in on his band and see how far it could go if he gave it his full time and energy.

"I feel like I'm in a position now where I can just kind of like do that for a while and get this the farthest it can be," he continued. "The only way that's gonna happen is if I put my 100 per cent time and energy into it and take it very seriously and show the world that we all take this very seriously. This is a real band, we're going to do real band things."

Thanks to his hiatus, Dylan has started "to have more inspiration" for acting again and he considered returning last year - but his plan was scuppered by the actors' strike.

"I feel like I'm starting to feel inspiration for that again," he added. "At some point, when we've fulfilled our Wallows duties and we're all ready to take a break as a band, that's when I'll have the perfect inspiration to do something."

The actor last appeared on screen in the fifth Scream film and the TV miniseries The Dropout in 2022.