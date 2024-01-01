Mrs. Doubtfire star uncovers Robin Williams' incredible support for veterans

Mrs. Doubtfire star Lisa Jakub has discussed the charitable way Robin Williams involved veterans in his film work.

The 45-year-old actress played Robin's on-screen daughter, Lydia, in the 1993 comedy drama and has since gone on to run a veterans nonprofit called Mission Flexible.

Reflecting on her time working with Robin, who took his own life in 2014 at the age of 63, Lisa says he would often draft in veterans to work on film sets.

She recalled to Fox News, "So many people have told me that Robin did a lot of work with the veteran population as well, and that he always had production crews hire local veterans to be background actors or things like that on set, which is not something I ever knew about when I worked with him... but I also love that little connection as well."

The former actress also explained that Robin reassured her when she struggled with her mental health.

She recalled, "Robin was everything you would hope Robin would be, and it's so wonderful to think back on him now... (I am) grateful that I got to be in his presence, that I got to be working with him, that he was so kind to me."

She added, "(He was) probably one of the first people who ever really spoke to me super honestly about mental health. And he would talk to me about his struggles and the things that he went through. And it was the first time that I felt like, 'Oh, I'm not a freak. I don't have to hide this about myself. This is just something that some of us have to deal with'."